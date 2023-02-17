Rep. Angie Craig Deluged With Abuse After Deranged Fox Segment on Her Assault
ABHORRENT
Deranged Fox News viewers somehow thought Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) was to blame after a stranger attacked her in the elevator of her D.C. apartment this month. CBS News reported that she her office has since been inundated with horrific, threatening messages after Fox News ran a segment that criticized Craig while blasting Democrats for policing policies. Her office released audio of a few of the messages, including one person spewing racist slurs about George Floyd and telling Craig they’d like to see her violently sexually assaulted. Other messages included “You deserved it, you piece of s***” and “I hope the f*****s get you again.” In the Fox segment, Jeanine Pirro said: “If you want to defund the police, we'll notify 911. Whenever you call them, you don't get the police … That's what they want, that's what they should get. But now that the Congresswoman has been victimized, now she feels your pain? Nonsense.” Craig's office noted that she has often expressed support for the police and police funding.