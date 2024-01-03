Rep. Anthony D’Esposito Dishes on Putting Up With Santos for a Year
‘EXTRA WORKLOAD’
As then-Rep. George Santos (R-NY) spent his unproductive year in Congress attempting to skirt the fact he fabricated his résumé and faced federal criminal charges, his district neighbor Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) said his office was left to deal with the constituents Santos left behind. “It was really our staffs, those of us on Long Island, who dealt with the extra workload, whether it was people who did not want to communicate with Santos or elected officials who felt that they weren’t getting the answers that they needed,” D’Esposito told Politico Magazine. “For me … you don’t want to see people expelled from Congress; you don’t want to see people having rough patches in their life. But this was a situation where people were duped,” he said, adding that “quite frankly, I think it’s better off for George.”