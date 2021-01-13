Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s Husband Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Sheltering With Maskless Republicans
‘ARROGANT DISREGARD’
Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s (D-MA) husband, Conan Harris, tested positive for COVID-19 after sheltering in the Capitol complex with Pressley when it was attacked by a pro-Trump mob last week. Three Democratic lawmakers have also tested positive for the virus since being in close quarters during the Capitol attack with Republican colleagues who refused to wear masks.
Pressley revealed the news in an impassioned statement on Wednesday, saying Harris got his test back on Tuesday evening. “As my colleagues and I sought shelter from the white supremacist mob that violently attacked our seat of government, we were greeted by a different threat—one posed by my callous Republican colleagues who, in this crowded and confined space, repeatedly refused to wear masks when offered,” Pressley wrote. “Their arrogant disregard for the lives of others is infuriating, but not surprising, and we are seeing the consequences of it daily, as several of my colleagues—and now my husband—test positive for COVID-19.” Pressley, Harris, and staff who were “in close contact” with them are quarantining for the time being.