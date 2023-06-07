U.S. Rep Accuses Oakland A’s, MLB of Acting in Bad Faith
WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), whose district includes Oakland, wrote a scathing letter to the MLB commissioner about the Oakland A’s proposed move from the city. “Many of my constituents in the East Bay and I are increasingly frustrated with the continuing apparent failure of the team and Major League Baseball to deal in good faith with local government agencies,” Lee wrote in the letter, sent Monday. She cited a “compelling plan for a new ballpark and surroundings,” which she accuses the team and the league of ignoring. “The fans and employees of the A’s and Oakland Coliseum have made their own significant contributions to the team’s bottom line for fifty-five years,” Lee added. Rumors of the A’s leaving Oakland for Las Vegas have been swirling for months, as locals like Lee and her constituents continue to raise hell in an attempt to keep their beloved franchise in town.