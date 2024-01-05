CHEAT SHEET
    Missouri Rep Becomes Latest GOP Congressman to Call It Quits

    SPRINT TO THE EXITS

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer.

    J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/AFP

    Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO) on Thursday became the latest House Republican to forgo reelection, adding to the total of nearly 20 representatives who have shared plans to depart Congress. “As I finish up my last term, I look forward to continuing to work with all my constituents on their myriad of issues as well as work on the many difficult and serious problems confronting our great country,” Luetkemeyer said in a statement. “There is still a lot to do.” He has served since 2009 and is one of the senior members of the House Financial Services Committee.

