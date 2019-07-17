CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Brad Sherman Compares Facebook Cryptocurrency to Al Qaeda on 9/11
During the second day of congressional hearings investigating Facebook’s intention to create a digital currency, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) seemed to derail the proceedings with a shocking comparison between Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“We’re taught to think that innovation is always good, but the biggest innovation of the past century was when Osama bin Laden came up with the innovation to fly two planes into the towers,” the congressman declared. During his allotted time, Sherman did not ask a single question of the witness, Facebook’s David Marcus.
In June, Facebook announced that it would create a worldwide cryptocurrency, drawing backlash from a range of international lawmakers, including President Trump. Marcus, CEO of the Facebook subsidiary that is overseeing the efforts, testified Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee and Wednesday before the House Committee on Financial Services. Each group of lawmakers was largely skeptical of the company’s move, though none so outrageously as Sherman. The California congressman’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.