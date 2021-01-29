Rep. Cori Bush Moves Office Away From Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘Team’s Safety’
FED UP
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tweeted Friday that she’s moving her office away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after the QAnon-supporting congresswoman berated her in a hallway while not wearing a mask. “A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media,” Bush tweeted. “I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety. I’ve called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote.” Many prominent Democrats have spoken out about Greene in recent days, including Nancy Pelosi, who slammed Republicans on Thursday for embracing the conspiracy-pushing congresswoman. Despite her past claims that school shootings, including the one in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead, were staged, Greene was put on the House Education and Labor Committee.