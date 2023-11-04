Rep. Cory Mills Claims Some Dead Palestinians Are ‘Paid Actors’
SICK
Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) has claimed that “paid actors” are pretending to be killed in the Israel-Hamas war during an appearance on Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), a conservative media outlet. “What the mainstream media is saying about the indiscriminate fire and the actors—I mean you literally have paid actors who are pretending to be killed, pretending to be treated,” Mills said on RSBN. Such claims that crisis actors are pretending to be killed or injured in the war have circulated on social media—often featuring misleading recirculations of old footage with captions that have been shown to be false. Mills himself is the founder of a munitions company that has sold arms to foreign governments, although he has refused to say which.