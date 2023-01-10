CHEAT SHEET
    Rep. Dan Crenshaw Denied Plum Chairmanship After ‘Terrorists’ Jibe

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, attends a news conference to introduce the Crucial Communism Teaching Act outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, December 2, 2021

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw may be paying the price for calling colleagues who opposed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy “terrorists.” The Texas Republican, a former Navy SEAL, was bucking for the chairmanship of the House Homeland Security Committee, but the plum position instead went to a member of the Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Green, the New York Post reports. At the height of the protracted battle over the House speakership, Crenshaw rankled some fellow Republicans by saying those blocking McCarthy were “enemies” and “terrorists,” though he later apologized and said it was just a “turn of phrase.”

