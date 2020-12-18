Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says a Breach Is to Blame for His Twitter Account Following an Escort

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) appeared to suggest his Twitter account had fallen victim to some kind of breach on Thursday after social media users pointed out that he was following a $1,500-an-hour escort. “Grow up people,” the married Texas Republican tweeted after his account began to attract a little too much attention. “No one on my staff, nor I, purposefully followed this account. Thanks for flagging. Passwords changed,” he wrote. The account he says he’d been unknowingly following belongs to a New York City escort identified as Olivia May, who describes herself in her Twitter bio as a “lingerie lover” and “your favorite long legged girl next door.”