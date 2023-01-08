Rep. Dan Crenshaw Awkwardly Apologizes for Calling McCarthy Holdouts Terrorists
WHIPLASH
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) offered a brief apology to his Republican colleagues on Sunday, after calling far-right hardliners blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from becoming speaker “terrorists” and “enemies.” “There was no reason for us to keep voting, keep voting, keep allowing these speeches that just degraded and diminished and insulted Kevin McCarthy,” Crenshaw said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “I was a little taken aback by the sensitivity of it,” he added, referring to Republican blowback to his turns-of-phrase. “To the extent that I have colleagues that were offended by it, I sincerely apologize to them. I don’t want them to think I actually believe they’re terrorists.” This after Crenshaw previously defended his comments and told his colleagues to deal with it.