Rep. Danny Davis: R. Kelly Will Get a Second Chance in Chicago
‘CAN BE REDEEMED’
Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL) thinks R. Kelly will get a second chance in Chicago after going to prison. Asked on the street about Kelly by TMZ, Davis said, “As an artist, one who’s gifted, I think he’ll be welcomed back into Chicago as a person who can be redeemed. I’m a big believer in what is called ‘second chances’... It really will all depend on him.” Davis said Kelly should use his sentence to “Try to find peace with the maker and with himself and reconcile with the universe for the acts that he may have committed.” Davis has sponsored legislation aimed at giving convicted criminals reentry pathways into society after they are released. Kelly was convicted Monday in Brooklyn federal court of running a criminal enterprise to sexually exploit young girls and boys. He faces decades in prison at his sentencing in May.