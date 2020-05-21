Illinois House Throws Out GOP Rep. Darren Bailey After He Refused to Wear a Mask
The Illinois House voted to throw Republican state Rep. Darren Bailey out of a legislative session Wednesday after he refused to wear a face mask. The Chicago Tribune reports that when Bailey was asked to come into line with the rules and cover his nose and mouth to protect others from the novel coronavirus, he responded: “I will not.” Democratic Rep. Emanuel Welch then made a motion to remove Bailey from the House proceedings, and lawmakers voted 81-27 in favor of Bailey’s removal from the floor. Bailey has repeatedly criticized Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which also includes requirements for face coverings in some public places. Asked about Bailey’s actions, Pritzker said: “The representative has shown a callous disregard for life, callous disregard for people’s health. You just heard [Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike] tell you why people wear masks in the first place is to protect others. So clearly the representative has no interest in protecting others.”