Rep. Dean Phillips to Run Against Joe Biden After Months of Rumors
BATTLE OF THE AGES
After months of rumors, little-known Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips will officially launch his campaign for president in New Hampshire Friday. In an interview with CBS News, Phillips argued Joe Biden was aging out of the role, and that it was time to fight Donald Trump with a younger alternative. Biden is 80 years old while Phillips is 54. “I will not sit still and not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying that we’re going to be facing an emergency next November,” he said. The New Hampshire secretary of state’s office confirmed to The Guardian that Phillips is scheduled to make an appearance Friday morning in order to file the appropriate paperwork. According to The New York Times, however, Phillips enters “the race with long-shot odds.” In an interview set to air Friday on CBS Mornings announcing his bid, Phillips says: “I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country. But it’s not about the past. This is an election about the future.”