    Rep. Debbie Dingell Says Donald Trump’s ‘Hell’ Comments ‘Kicked Me in the Stomach’

    CROSSED THE LINE

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) said that President Donald Trump’s comments about her late husband Rep. John Dingell “looking up” from hell felt like a gut kick. Speaking to Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,” Dingell said that while she was “grateful” to the president for his kindness and empathy when her husband died at the age of 92 in February, his comments during a recent campaign rally in her home state of Michigan were extremely hurtful. “I think he crossed the line there,” she said. “It just sort of kicked me in the stomach.” The rude comment drew scorn from Republicans and Democrats, including Trump stalwart Sen. Lindsey Graham. Dingell also blamed social media for society’s general decline in civility. “Social media is destroying our sense of community in this country,“ she said before suggesting people start practicing “random acts of kindness.”

    Read it at Politico