Judge Dismisses Yet Another Defamation Suit by Rep. Devin Nunes
DISMISSED
Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) defamation lawsuit against a political strategist, Liz Mair, has been dismissed by a Virginia Judge. Nunes claimed Mair defamed his character by making crude comments on Twitter using fictional alter egos—a cow and Nunes’ own mother—during his 2018 reelection campaign. The ruling states that Nunes could not adequately describe the words used Mair allegedly used to defame him. Since 2019, Nunes has filed nearly a dozen defamation suits against multiple entities, and nearly all of them have been dropped or dismissed. He continus to appeal. “It is ridiculous that we have had a sitting United States congressman suing a fake farmyard animal, let alone me, for being mean to him on Twitter,” said Mair, adding that she’s protected by the First Amendment.