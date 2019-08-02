CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Devin Nunes Sues Group Calling Him a ‘Fake Farmer’
Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) campaign is suing a group of people who called him a “fake farmer”, claiming the defendants were coordinating with “dark money” groups to hurt his campaign. The Fresno Bee reports that the campaign sued a group of four people—including a farmer, an author, and two political activists—after they moved to remove Nunes’ “farmer” designation from California ballots. Prior to the lawsuit, the group claimed Nunes couldn’t call himself a farmer since he no longer farms—but a state judge ruled that the representative can continue to use the designation. The campaign also claimed the group was working with various political groups and The Fresno Bee’s parent company, McClatchy, in a campaign against him. In addition, the campaign claimed the group was targeting Nunes’ wife, Elizabeth, by filing public records requests related to her communications. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, comes after the representative sued a parody Twitter account claiming to be his cow, and McClatchy.