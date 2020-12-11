CHEAT SHEET
Devin Nunes, Who Said Americans Should Disregard COVID Deaths, Has COVID
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He made the announcement on local radio station KMJNOW. The California Republican has followed President Donald Trump’s lead in downplaying the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the U.S. should keep the economy open at all costs and equating the effects of the virus with the effects of the measures taken to stop it. In April, he told Fox News, “All American politicians and the media need to stop looking at death counters.” Nunes is not alone; more than three dozens of members of Congress have become infected with the coronavirus. Cases are skyrocketing nationwide and have topped 15 million. The death tally is nearing 300,000.