Rep. Doug Collins, Who Shook Hands With Trump, Now Under Self-Quarantine Over Coronavirus
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) announced that he would be putting himself under self-quarantine after coming into close proximity with one Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendee who tested positive for the virus. “This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for coronavirus. While I feel completely healthy and not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution,” he wrote in a statement released Monday. “I will follow the recommendations of the House Physician and my office will provide updates as appropriate.” Collins was in close contact with President Trump during his visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The two were pictured shaking hands after Air Force One landed at Georgia’s Dobbins Air Reserve Base.