CHEAT SHEET
‘HARD-HITTING’
Rep. Duncan Hunter Sends Out Islamophobic Mailers Claiming Democratic Opponent Has ‘Family-Terrorist Ties’
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was indicted for improper use of his campaign funds, sent out Islamophobic mailers attacking his Democratic opponents, Politico reports. Hunter’s campaign distributed mailers attacking his Democratic opponent, Ammar Campa-Najjar, for his grandfather’s alleged ties to a 1972 terrorist attack on Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics. The mailer featured a photo of a terrorist on one side and the faces of Campa-Najjar, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib on the other. “Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ammar Campa-Najjar... these three radical Democrats want you to forget their anti-semitism or family-terrorist ties!” the envelope reads. “But as a Marine I’ll never forget the 1983 Beirut bombings and the 1972 Olympic murders!”
Hunter’s campaign spokesman said the mailer was a “hard-hitting piece” addressing “significant issues” that Campa-Najjar “refuses to acknowledge.” Politico notes that Campa-Najjar condemned the 1972 attack and his grandfather during the 2018 campaign, and that he is Christian. “The closer Duncan Hunter gets to his criminal trial, the more absurd his lies and racist attacks become,” he said. Hunter’s trial is set to begin in September.