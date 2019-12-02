Rep. Duncan Hunter to Plead Guilty in Campaign-Finance Case: Lawyer
Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who is charged with 60 criminal counts over the alleged improper use of his campaign funds, will plead guilty in court Tuesday, Bloomberg reports. Hunter’s attorney, Paul Pfingst, told the website the California representative would plead guilty to one conspiracy count in a plea bargain. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that a “Change of Plea Hearing” would take place at U.S. District Court on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Hunter was still seeking re-election prior to his change of plea, and it’s unclear if a guilty agreement would include him stepping down from office. After the court notice was posted, Hunter told local news station KUSI that because of his three kids, he feels it’s “important not to have a public trial.” “I think it’d be really tough for them... I think it’s time for them to live life outside the spotlight,” he said.
Earlier this year, Hunter’s wife and former campaign treasurer admitted to the couple spending over $200,000 in campaign donations on a variety of personal expenses—including vacations, groceries, gas, and oral surgery. She also agreed to testify against her husband at the time. She is set to be sentenced in April, and faces up to five years in prison.