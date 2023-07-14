GOP Rep. Eli Crane Says He ‘Misspoke’ During ‘Colored People’ Rant on House Floor
REGRETS
Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), who was called out on the House Floor on Thursday for using the term “colored people,” now says he “misspoke.” In a statement to CBS News, Crane said, “Every one of us is made in the image of God and created equal.” Crane was debating his proposed national defense bill amendment, which would prohibit the consideration of race in “recruitment, training education, promotion, or retention decisions.” He said his amendment had “nothing to do with whether or not colored people, or Black people, or anyone can serve,” prompting criticism from Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH). Beatty, a Black woman, demanded the words “colored people” be stricken from the record and labeled Crane’s comments “offensive and very inappropriate.” In a Friday tweet, Politico reporter Olivia Beavers said Crane told her he deeply regretted the remarks. “Says he misspoke and is sorry that his words hurt people and is mad at himself that it has blown back on his team,” Beavers wrote.