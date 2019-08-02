Rep. Elijah Cummings Says He Scared Away Home Intruder

CHEAT SHEET
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings on Friday said that he scared away an intruder who tried to break into his Baltimore home last weekend by yelling. The would-be burglar broke in at around 3:40 a.m. on July 27 and triggered an alarm system, Cummings said. “I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,” Cummings added. “I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.” President Trump referred to the incident in a tweet Friday morning, writing: “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” The burglary happened just hours before Trump began a Twitter attack on Cummings and the city of Baltimore.