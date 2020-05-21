Top Dem Accuses Pompeo of Enabling GOP ‘Smear’ of Biden
A top House Democrat has accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of misusing State Department resources to fuel a “political smear” of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by providing Senate Republicans with thousands of documents for a Biden-related investigation while routinely ignoring Democrats’ document requests for State Department oversight.
In a Thursday letter to Pompeo, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, pointed out the ease with which Senate Republicans have received documents from State for an investigation into ties between the Biden family and a Ukrainian energy company. Meanwhile, for Engel’s requests for documents on everything from President Trump’s communications with Vladimir Putin to Jared Kushner’s shadow diplomacy efforts, State has “frequently produced nothing at all,” said Engel.
Engel told Pompeo that he was “prepared” to issue subpoenas for a range of documents he’s requested unless Democrats receive them by June 1.