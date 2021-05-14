Rep. Eric Swalwell Gets Into Mask Dispute With Marjorie Taylor Greene Aide
HOUSE DRAMA
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) got into an argument with one of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s aides Friday after he said he was told to take his mask off, NBC News reports. “I had a mask on as I stepped off the Floor,” and Greene's aide “yelled at me to take my mask off,” Swalwell tweeted. “No one should be bullied for wearing a mask. So I told the bully what I thought of his order.” According to a reporter who tweeted about the incident, aide Nick Dyer allegedly told Swalwell, “Biden says you can take off your mask.” “Swalwell confronted Dyer, got in his face and according to Dyer, said: ‘You don’t tell me what to fucking do!’” The Hill’s Scott Wong wrote, noting that he could not confirm if the congressman had actually used these words.