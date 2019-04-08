Rep. Eric Swalwell Announces 2020 Presidential Run
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) officially announced his 2020 presidential run in a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday. “I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people. Nothing gets done,” Swalwell said in a video clip released by the late night comedy show. The representative went on to describe the inaction in Washington around the issue of gun control. “They see Washington doing nothing about it after the moments of silence and they see lawmakers who love their guns more than they love our kids,” he said. “And none of that is going to change 'til we get a leader who is going to go big on the issues we take on, be bold, in the solutions we offer, and do good in the way that we govern. I'm ready to solve these problems.” The representative also released his announcement video Monday evening, with “Go Big. Be Bold. Do Good.” as his campaign slogan.