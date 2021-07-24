Rep. Eric Swalwell Posts Dramatic Text Exchange With Tucker Carlson
‘NOT THAT INTO YOU’
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) took a feud with Tucker Carlson to the next level Friday, posting screenshots of a heated conversation he had with the Fox News host. The messages show Carlson asking the congressman to call him, to which Swalwell replied, “I’m hesitant to do that. You falsely smeared my wife on Tuesday and she’s getting death threats. That’s way out of bounds. She’s a pregnant mom of a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. Hit me all you like. But to go after her. That’s just wrong.” Carlson responded by calling the Democrat a “coward” and then apparently phoning him a few minutes later. Swalwell tweeted, “I’m just not that into you.” Earlier this week, Carlson aired a segment titled, “Eric Swalwell Has a Problem With Money,” in which he said, “Most interestingly on the disclosure form, more than $20,000.00 of Eric Swalwell's campaign expenditures went to the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Half Moon Bay, California. Now, weirdly or maybe not so weirdly, Eric Swalwell's wife is an executive at that very hotel.” Carlson has also accused Swalwell himself of sleeping with a Chinese spy.