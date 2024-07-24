Rep. Eric Swalwell Spotted Sipping a Coconut on U.S. Capitol Steps
‘STAYING HYDRATED’
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was spotted Tuesday carrying a coconut while walking down the U.S. Capitol steps, parading it to the media while taking sips with a straw, cites Politico. “Staying hydrated,” he told reporters, according to Axios’ Andrew Solender. The coconut meme-ery started after a 2023 speech given by Vice President Kamala Harris went viral: “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” she asked, apparently referencing a question her mother often posed. Since President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race, support for Harris has only upped the coconut references. Swalwell was also supportive of Biden, however, taking to Fox News Monday to contrast “selfless” Biden with his rival, “selfish” Donald Trump. “The Joe that I know is somebody who did something that Donald Trump would never, ever do, which is to put the country first,” Swalwell said, according to the HuffPost. Earlier Tuesday, Swalwell was busy questioning Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher L. Paris as he testified before the House Committee on Homeland Security. The committee is examining the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump.