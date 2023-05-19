Rep. George Santos Disappears Mysterious Campaign Treasurer

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Rep. George Santos’ latest federal campaign filing lists himself as treasurer—supplanting the previous treasurer, whose existence was never verified. Robert McGuire, research director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, noted Andrew Olson’s removal from the paperwork in a tweet and also pointed out that Santos is still using the personal email address that was listed for Olson in the earlier filing. CREW filed a complaint last week—the day Santos was indicted on charged related to other problems with his campaign filings—asking the feds to investigate whether the New York Republican was illegally operating a campaign committee without a treasurer. There was no immediate comment from Santos.