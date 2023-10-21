Rep. George Santos: I’m on Ozempic and ‘I Love It’

CHEAT SHEET
Rep. George Santos has lost 99 pounds on the drug Ozempic. Or so he says. The confirmed liar said on Meghan McCain’s podcast that he started taking it because he was pre-diabetic. “In January 2022, I weighed myself in at 350 pounds and I said, ‘No. This has to change,’” Santos said, “In December 2022, I weighed myself in before the New Year rang in and I was 251 pounds, so that’s 99 pounds in a year.” While some celebrities have denied slimming down with the drug, Santos, ironically, is thrilled to ”fess up. “It’s fantastic,” he said. “I love it.”