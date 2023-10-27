George Santos Pleads Not Guilty to Latest Charges Ahead of House Expulsion Vote
‘DUE PROCESS’
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) pleaded not guilty on Friday to new identity theft and criminal wire fraud charges that were added to his previous federal theft and money laundering case. According to NBC News, Santos was handed 10 new felony counts that allege he lied in his campaign finance reports and charged campaign donors without their consent. He did not give any comments to reporters as he left the U.S. District Court in Long Island, and his office did not respond to NBC’s request for comment. On Thursday, New York House Republicans decided to force a vote on whether to eject him from Congress, but in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Santos should get “due process” due to the GOP’s narrow majority in the House. Santos is set to go to trial on Sept. 9, 2024, two months before he will run again for New York’s 3rd congressional district.