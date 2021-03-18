Rep. Grace Meng Tearfully Rebukes GOP for Putting ‘Bullseye’ on Asian Americans’ Backs
NOT GONNA TAKE IT
During Thursday’s House hearing on violence and discrimination against Asian Americans, Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY)—who is of Taiwanese descent—delivered an emotional rebuking of Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) for using the hearing to criticize the Chinese government, extol lynchings, and justify racist rhetoric regarding the coronavirus.
“I want to go back to something that Mr. Roy said earlier,” she began. “Your president and your party and your colleagues can talk about issues with any other country that you want, but you don’t have to do it by putting a bull’s eye on the backs of Asian-Americans across this country. On our grandparents and on our kids.”
Fighting back tears, the New York congresswoman added: “This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions! We will not let you take our voice away from us!”