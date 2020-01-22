Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Appears to Quote Notorious B.I.G. During Trump’s Impeachment Trial
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, one of the House impeachment managers, dropped a line from rapper Notorious B.I.G. in response to a question from a member of President Trump’s legal team during Senate proceedings late Tuesday. After Trump attorney Jay Sekulow described the impeachment trial as baseless earlier Tuesday and asked, “Why are we here?” Jeffries shot back an answer to Sekulow’s comments that included a reference to Biggie Smalls. “We are here, sir, because President Trump corruptly abused his power and then he tried to cover it up,” he said. “That is why we are here Mr. Sekulow. And if you don’t know, now you know,” he concluded, in reference to Biggie’s 1994 classic “Juicy.” Former attorney general Eric Holder was one of many social media users pleased with the reference, with Holder adding in a tweet, “Brooklyn in the house (Senate).”