CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Texas Rep. Reveals Worst Part of Carjacking: ‘They Stole My Sushi’
CATCH OF THE DAY
Read it at MEDIAITE
Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) recounted his tussle with the “young punks with guns” who carjacked the lawmaker Monday night in an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday. His main gripe with the assailants wasn’t the theft of his phone or vehicle, but “what really got me upset, is that they stole my sushi,” he said. “Within a couple hours, [police] were able to recover my phone and my car. Everything got returned,” Cuellar continued. “I want to thank the Capitol Police and the Metro Police for doing their job, and that’s one of the reasons I support law enforcement because they really do a good job.” Law enforcement is still searching for the assailants, according to the congressman.