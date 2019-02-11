Ilhan Omar Condemned by Pelosi, Democratic Leaders for Using ‘Anti-Semitic Tropes’
IN HOT WATER
Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives called on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to apologize for using “anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Majority Whip James Clyburn, and others released a statement Monday calling Omar’s comments “deeply offensive.” “We condemn these remarks and we call upon Congresswoman Omar to immediately apologize for these hurtful comments,” the statement read. “As Democrats and as Americans, the entire Congress must be fully engaged in denouncing and rejecting all forms of hatred, racism, prejudice, and discrimination wherever they are encountered.” On Sunday, Omar retweeted a post alleging that she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were facing punishment within Congress for criticizing Israel. “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby,” she commented. Omar then went on to claim the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee, a nonprofit, might be paying politicians to take pro-Israel stances.