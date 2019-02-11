Rep. Ilhan Omar Criticized for ‘Anti-Semitic’ Tweet
UH OH
Freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) came under fire on Twitter on Sunday for tweeting what many saw as an anti-Semitic remark in response to scrutiny over her stance on Israel. Omar retweeted a post describing how she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were facing punishment from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for criticizing Israel. “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby,” Omar wrote in response. When Omar went on to suggest the nonprofit American-Israel Public Affairs Committee could be paying politicians to take pro-Israel positions, the American Jewish Committee demanded an apology and called her remarks “stunningly anti-Semitic.” Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also condemned the comments, writing on Twitter that “this CANNOT be tolerated in our own Congress by anyone of either party. In a time of increased anti-Semitism, we all must be held to account.”