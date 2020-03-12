CHEAT SHEET
    Rep. Ilhan Omar Ties the Knot

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Tasos Katopodis/Getty

    Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) announced that she got married in a Wednesday evening Instagram post. “Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah,” she captioned the picture of her and her new husband flashing their wedding rings. The news comes after Omar and her chief fundraiser, Tim Mynett, were seen out in public recently after Mynett’s ex-wife claimed he was having an affair with Omar. At the time, Mynett denied the affair.

