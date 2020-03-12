Rep. Ilhan Omar Ties the Knot

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWSHOP WITH SCOUTEDRep. Ilhan Omar Ties the KnotGOT HITCHEDJulia ArcigaReporterUpdated Mar. 11, 2020 10:31PM ET / Published Mar. 11, 2020 10:08PM ET Tasos Katopodis/GettyRep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) announced that she got married in a Wednesday evening Instagram post. “Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah,” she captioned the picture of her and her new husband flashing their wedding rings. The news comes after Omar and her chief fundraiser, Tim Mynett, were seen out in public recently after Mynett’s ex-wife claimed he was having an affair with Omar. At the time, Mynett denied the affair.