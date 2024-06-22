CHEAT SHEET
    Rep. Jamaal Bowman Raps on Stage at Rally

    Owen Lavine

    Breaking News Intern

    Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) speaks at a re-election rally at Maceachron Park on June 21, 2024 in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York.

    Joy Malone/Getty Images

    Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) broke new ground while campaigning on Thursday night: He took to the stage and rapped. Bowman, who is fighting in a ferocious primary against Westchester County Executive George Latimer, joined ‘Cash Cobain 2x’ and ‘DJ Smithy Boy’ to perform for a packed house at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York. Bowman spit Mobb Deep’s classic track “Quiet Storm,” as Semafor reporter Dave Weigel recorded. The crowd rapped along with Bowman, swaying their arms side-to-side. Bowman previously sat down RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan in an interview for High Snobiety magazine during his 2020 election bid. Bowman opened the interview with praise for RZA, telling the star he was his “foundation.” Bowman has also repped Wu-Tang Clan shirts on occasion, posting on his Instagram in 2023 that his family is a “Wu-Tang family.”