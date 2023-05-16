Freshman Dem Mocks GOP's ‘Missing’ Biden Informant During Hearing
WHERE’S THE PROOF?
During a U.S. House Oversight Committee hearing, freshman Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) mocked Committee Chairman James Comer for claiming that an informant pivotal to the GOP’s investigation into the Biden family has abruptly gone missing. Comer alleged over the weekend during a Fox News interview that the informant, who is connected to a “credible” whistleblower, can shed light on nefarious business dealings undertaken by the President and his family—if only the Republicans could find them. Moskowitz doesn’t seem so sure Comer is telling the truth. “I know you got stuff going on,” Moskowitz said to close out his remarks at the hearing. “You’re trying to find, you know, the fake informant that now has gone missing. I know you’re busy with that.” Comer replied by assuring the chamber that the “whistleblower is alive and well”—though evidence to support those claims remains elusive.