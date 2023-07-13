Dem Congressman Torches GOP for Entertaining ‘Villain’ Gal Luft
‘LIKE A 007 MOVIE’
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) laid into Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee Thursday for working with “villain” Gal Luft in their effort “to own Hunter Biden.” Luft is the long-touted “missing” witness whose word the GOP was relying on in its purported corruption probe of the Biden family. But on Monday, a laundry list of federal charges were unsealed against Luft, accusing him of being an unregistered foreign agent for China and an international arms trafficker. Still, many Republicans are still backing him. “The main committee is working with an indicted, Chinese agent, who does business with the Iranian regime and is an illegal arms dealer to Libya—all of this to own Hunter Biden,” Moskowitz fumed. He added that Luft’s indictment “reads like a 007 movie, except they’re working with the villain.” Moskowitz also said that he sent letters to congressional committees to investigate whether the Chinese government may have used Luft to manipulate the House Judiciary Committee with false information.