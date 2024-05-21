Rep. Jasmine Crockett Trademarks Her Viral Clapback to MTG

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) isn’t just doubling-down on her viral slam against Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene—she’s cashing in.

On Sunday, Rep. Crockett reportedly filed for a trademark on the phrase “bleach blonde bad-built butch body,” a devastating line she riffed in response to a similarly derisive comment about her appearance from Greene during a chaotic House Oversight Committee last week.

“I have no regrets, and I’ll tell you why,” Crockett said on Friday. “Marjorie Taylor Greene is the kind of person that if you give her an inch, she’ll take a mile. And the fact is that they continue to allow her to break the rules of decorum.”

That day, Crockett shared that she has plans to hock the “Crockett Clapback Collection,” a line of merchandise, featuring her iconic “B6” quote. “The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House,” Crockett announced on X.

Meanwhile, a still-fuming MTG appears to be bulking up.

On Monday, she posted a video of herself on X, in which she is aggressively lifting a barbell with two 25-pound plates.

“Yes my body is built and strong,” she wrote. “NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle.”