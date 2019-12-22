Rep. Jeff Van Drew Gushes Over Fox News Host, Says ‘I’m So Proud to Be Associated With You!’
In his first television interview since formally switching parties, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) kissed the Fox News ring on Sunday, gushing over Trump-supporting Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “I am so proud to be associated with you,” he declared on Sunday Morning Futures. “You truly represent what news media should be about and just how to conduct a show like this. I’m very, very proud of you and the work that you do and the objectivity that you have.”
Earlier this month, it was reported that Van Drew was expected to flip from Democratic to Republican after coming out against President Donald Trump’s impeachment. Last week, he met with Trump at the White House and pledged his “undying support” to the president. Prior to his embrace of the president, however, Dem colleagues said Van Drew was “almost obsessively anti-Trump” and called Trump crazy and unfit for office.