Rep. Nadler Calls for DOJ Inspector General to Investigate Alleged Discrimination at Quantico
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and three other representatives sent a letter Wednesday calling for the Justice Department’s Inspector General to investigate allegations of harassment and discrimination against women at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico. Sixteen women filed a lawsuit last month alleging sexual harassment and discrimination from fellow trainees and trainers at the academy. “If true, such conduct cannot be tolerated,” the letter from lawmakers reads. “The selection process employed by the FBI must be free from discrimination on the basis of factors such as gender and race, and individuals hired to these important positions should reflect the diversity of our country.” In interviews with The Daily Beast, plaintiffs in the suit said they were close to graduating from the academy when they were unfairly dismissed due to gender discrimination from their superiors.