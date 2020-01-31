Rep. Jerry Nadler to Miss End of Impeachment Trial as Wife Battles Cancer
Impeachment manager Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said he would miss the conclusion of the Senate’s trial against President Trump to be at home with his wife, who has been diagnosed with cancer. “I am sorry to not be able to stay in Washington for the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial but I need to be home with my wife at this time,” Nadler wrote on Twitter. “We have many decisions to make as a family. I have every faith in my colleagues and hope the Senate will do what is right.” On Sunday, Nadler said he would miss some of the proceedings in order to meet with doctors treating his wife, Joyce Miller, to “begin the long fight against her cancer.” Politico reports that Miller was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December and has undergone surgery.