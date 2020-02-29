CHEAT SHEET
    Rep. Jim Clyburn: Biden Campaign Must Be Retooled

    ‘I’M ALL IN’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Drew Angerer/Getty

    Days after he endorsed Joe Biden, Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said he cannot “sit back idly and watch people mishandle this campaign.” In an appearance on CNN, Clyburn said the former vice president’s 2020 effort needed to be overhauled. “We need to do some retooling in the campaign, no question about that,” he said. “I did not feel free to speak about it, or even deal with it it inside, because I had not committed to his candidacy.” On Wednesday, Clyburn, who is the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, did commit, saying he would stand with Biden.

