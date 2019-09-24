CHEAT SHEET
Rep. John Lewis Calls for Start to Impeaching Trump
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), the iconic civil-rights leader and long-serving member of Congress, came out for starting impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump’s conduct on Tuesday. “I truly believe the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come,” Lewis said. “To delay or otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy.”
His announcement is one of several that have been made by Democrats in recent days, as the president becomes further embroiled in controversy surrounding allegations that he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s business dealings in that country. But few members carry as much weight as Lewis, who is regarded as the conscious of the party. One pro-impeachment activist told The Daily Beast several weeks ago that if any one lawmaker could push Democratic leadership into supporting impeachment proceedings it would be Lewis.
“The future of our democracy is at stake,” he said in comments on the House floor. “There comes a time when you have to be moved by the spirit of history to take action to protect and preserve the integrity of our nation.”