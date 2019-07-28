CHEAT SHEET
CHANGEUP
Rep. John Ratcliffe to Replace Dan Coats as Director of National Intelligence: Report
Dan Coats is expected to step down as director of national intelligence, reportedly to be replaced by Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX). According to reports, president Trump has been at odds with Coats since he was first confirmed over his public statements on Vladimir Putin, as well as Trump’s repeated attacks on the U.S. intelligence community. Ratcliffe has been a loyal Trump supporter, and proved to be a staunch defender of the president’s interests during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony last week. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, and former prosecutor, Ratcliffe aggressively questioned Mueller during the highly-anticipated testimony. “The special counsel's job, nowhere does it say that you were to conclusively determine Donald Trump's innocence or that the special counsel report should determine whether or not to exonerate him,” Ratcliffe said to Mueller.