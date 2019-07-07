CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Justin Amash: I Won’t Rule Out 2020 Presidential Run
Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), who recently announced he was leaving the Republican Party after calling for President Trump’s impeachment, said on Sunday that he won’t rule out a presidential run in 2020. Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, the former Freedom Caucus member confirmed that at the moment he plans to run for re-election to Congress as an independent, prompting host Jake Tapper to inquire about a possible third-party White House run.
“I still wouldn’t rule anything like that out,” Amash replied. “I believe that I have to use my skills, my public influence where it serves the country best and I believe I have to defend the Constitution in whichever way works best and if that means doing something else, then I do that.” Asked when he would make that decision, the libertarian lawmaker said it wasn’t on his “radar right now.”