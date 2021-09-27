CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Karen Bass Officially Launches Campaign for Mayor of Los Angeles
After much speculation, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) announced on Monday that she is officially running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 election. Bass, a six-term congresswoman, tweeted about the launch of her campaign, writing, “With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this—together.” President Biden handpicked the current Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, to be the next ambassador to India, and it’s expected he may leave before his term is over if his post is confirmed by the Senate.
According to The Hill, Bass is likely the current frontrunner. Other candidates include L.A. Councilman Kevin de Leon, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, and L.A. Councilman Joe Busciano.