CHEAT SHEET
TAKING ACTION
Rep. Katie Hill Admits Relationship, Sends Cease and Desist Over Nudes
Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) has demanded that DailyMail.com immediately remove nude photos that the publication claims are of her, and she has threatened legal action if the website does not remove the images. Attorneys for Hill sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Our client is prepared to take all necessary means to protect her rights and to protect herself from an unprecedented, unwarranted and extraordinarily offensive invasion of personal privacy,” reads the letter. Hill is also disputing a claim made by the Mail that she has a Nazi symbol tattooed on her body, calling it “false and defamatory.”
Hill, who is openly bisexual, admitted to constituents in a letter late Wednesday that she was involved in a relationship with a female campaign staffer during the end of her marriage. “I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment,” Hill said in a statement. “For that, I apologize.” The representative has said she is “disgusted” that political opponents would publish the private images. “The fact is I am going through a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate me,” she told the New York Post in a statement. “I am disgusted that my opponents would seek to exploit such a private matter for political gain.”